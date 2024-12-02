Why Costco Is Recalling More Than 10,000 Units Of Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs

The food recalls are coming fast and furious around the country, and the latest victim is a shipment of Kirkland Signature brand organic eggs being sold at Costco. Coming on the heels of one of the worst listeria outbreaks in U.S. history at Boar's Head, the Costco egg recall was issued on November 27 over concerns that the eggs may be contaminated with Salmonella. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is currently includes 10,800 units or Kirkland Organic Pasture Raised eggs in 24-count packages. Despite the close time frame, there does not appear to be any link between this Salmonella outbreak and a more serious recall from a Wisconsin farm in September.

The FDA announcement says that the recall was issued because "eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging." Coming from Handsome Brook Farms in New York, the recalled eggs were shipped to five states: Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee starting on November 22. So far, no illnesses have been linked to the current Costco recall, but Salmonella is a serious disease that can be fatal for children, the elderly, and those with other vulnerabilities.