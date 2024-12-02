Why Costco Is Recalling More Than 10,000 Units Of Kirkland Signature Organic Eggs
The food recalls are coming fast and furious around the country, and the latest victim is a shipment of Kirkland Signature brand organic eggs being sold at Costco. Coming on the heels of one of the worst listeria outbreaks in U.S. history at Boar's Head, the Costco egg recall was issued on November 27 over concerns that the eggs may be contaminated with Salmonella. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the recall is currently includes 10,800 units or Kirkland Organic Pasture Raised eggs in 24-count packages. Despite the close time frame, there does not appear to be any link between this Salmonella outbreak and a more serious recall from a Wisconsin farm in September.
The FDA announcement says that the recall was issued because "eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging." Coming from Handsome Brook Farms in New York, the recalled eggs were shipped to five states: Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina, and Tennessee starting on November 22. So far, no illnesses have been linked to the current Costco recall, but Salmonella is a serious disease that can be fatal for children, the elderly, and those with other vulnerabilities.
How to tell if you purchased contaminated eggs
If you purchased any Kirkland Organic Pasture Raised eggs in the affected states during the recall time frame, the shipment can be identified by the label. They are packaged in 24-count plastic containers with the Kirkland Signature logo on top and have a use by date of Jan 5 2025. The three digit Julian date code on the egg container, which usually represents the day of the year the product was packaged, is 327. The FDA recall page for the eggs also contains a sample photo of the packaging. Those with questions or concerns can reach out to Handsome Brook Farms at the phone number 646-733-4532.
If you've purchased the impacted eggs or have any concerns, they can be returned to Costco for a full refund or be thrown out. The eggs should not be consumed, and if you have already eaten or been exposed to the eggs, most Salmonella infections appear within 72 hours, and involve cramps, fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. While the majority of Salmonella cases are minor, seek a doctor if you are showing symptoms and in a vulnerable group, the symptoms last more than a few days, or are leading to severe dehydration, high fever or bloody stools.