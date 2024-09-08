Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Eggs From A Wisconsin Farm After 65 Infections

Bacteria-based illnesses such as Salmonellosis continue to crop up in the United States, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimating 1.35 million people every year contracting gastrointestinal illness due to salmonella bacteria. The latest cases involve a poultry farm in Wisconsin, though the culprit is eggs rather than poultry itself. The salmonella contamination is traced to Milo's Poultry Farms in Bonduel, Wisconsin, which has issued a widespread recall of all egg products carrying labels of either Milo's Poultry Farms or Tony's Fresh Market.

All types of eggs, in all cartons, sizes, and expiration dates, are subject to the recall, including cage-free, organic, and any other designations. Eggs carrying the bacteria were sold to retailers and restaurants in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Illinois, subsequently infecting 65 known individuals across nine U.S. states, some as far away as California, Utah, and Colorado. At least 42 of the Salmonellosis illnesses have been reported in Wisconsin, with 24 known hospitalizations. No deaths have been tied to the infections as of this writing.

Salmonella bacteria can affect any age group. In the case of the Wisconsin outbreak, the ages fall between 2 and 88. Depending on symptom severity, many who fall ill may fail to report or seek medical assistance, meaning that cases are potentially much higher. Anyone currently in possession of eggs bearing labels of Milo's Poultry Farms or Tony's Fresh Market should immediately dispose of or return them to the store. It's also important to proactively disinfect all affected surfaces and items using hot soapy water.