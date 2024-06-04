Cucumbers Have Been Recalled In 14 States Due To Potential Salmonella Risk

If you've recently purchased cucumbers, you may want to think twice before consuming them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a cucumber recall announcement on June 1, 2024, for 14 states located throughout the South, along the East Coast, and in parts of the Midwest. The recall was issued after the FDA discovered Salmonella in cucumbers from the Florida company Fresh Start Produce Sales. The recall focuses on cucumbers that the company distributed between May 17 and May 21, though consumers are unlikely to know when exactly their produce was distributed.

If you live in one of the 14 states listed by the FDA and have recently purchased raw cucumbers, you should assume that they are included in the recall until you're certain that they are from a different distributor. If you'd like to find out for sure, you can contact the store you purchased the produce from and check if Fresh Start Produce Sales is one of its distributors. It's worth noting that English cucumbers and mini cucumbers are not included in the recall.

As for the cucumbers you've purchased, you can either throw them away or take them back for a refund but many of these cucumbers will likely also have made their way to restaurants. If you're concerned about accidentally getting contaminated produce in your lunch or dinner, you can ask your server if they're aware of the recall and what actions they've taken. Though Salmonella infection isn't the most common type of food poisoning in the U.S., it's garnered a nasty reputation.