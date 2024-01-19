Charcuterie Sold At Costco Linked To An Ongoing Recall For Salmonella Risk

A recall is definitely the right move in a situation like this — Salmonella is no joke. Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common causes of food poisoning around (although technically, it's a food illness). Over one million people are affected by Salmonella every year in the United States; roughly 420 of those cases result in death. It isn't usually fatal, but it can cause severe discomfort for up to seven days if enough of the bacteria gets into your system. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and headache. Most people are able to ride it out without treatment, though some people require hospitalization. Symptoms can start anywhere from six hours to six days after ingesting the contaminated food, making it difficult to track the source of the illness. This is why a recall helps — and why Costco shoppers should pay attention.

If you begin to experience Salmonella-related illness, you will know — it isn't subtle. Dehydration is an issue, so make sure to drink plenty of liquids. Moreover, Salmonella is contagious. Make sure you are thoroughly washing your hands after using the bathroom, and go ahead and call out of work if you feel even a little unwell.