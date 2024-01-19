Charcuterie Sold At Costco Linked To An Ongoing Recall For Salmonella Risk
On January 18, 2024, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) released a public health alert announcing a recall of Costco's Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta, due to concerns that it may contain salmonella. The Antipasto Gran Beretta is a two-pack of 12-ounce ready-to-serve charcuterie meat including dry coppa and prosciutto, among other options. The initial recall began on January 3, with Busseto brand charcuterie boards sold at Sam's Club. Notably, Busseto's parent company is Fratelli Beretta USA.
This recall happens in the wake of 47 cases of salmonella-related illness across 22 different states, 10 of which resulted in hospitalization. Thankfully, no one has died from this outbreak. If you are a Costco shopper and currently own any of these recalled products, do not consume them. Throw them away immediately, or return them to the Costco from which they were purchased. You should also sanitize any surfaces the meat may have touched. The packaging may be labeled with the establishment number "EST. 7543B" in the USDA mark of inspection and "EST. #47967" near the lot and date codes. The investigation is ongoing.
Salmonella causes serious illness
A recall is definitely the right move in a situation like this — Salmonella is no joke. Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common causes of food poisoning around (although technically, it's a food illness). Over one million people are affected by Salmonella every year in the United States; roughly 420 of those cases result in death. It isn't usually fatal, but it can cause severe discomfort for up to seven days if enough of the bacteria gets into your system. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea (which can be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and headache. Most people are able to ride it out without treatment, though some people require hospitalization. Symptoms can start anywhere from six hours to six days after ingesting the contaminated food, making it difficult to track the source of the illness. This is why a recall helps — and why Costco shoppers should pay attention.
If you begin to experience Salmonella-related illness, you will know — it isn't subtle. Dehydration is an issue, so make sure to drink plenty of liquids. Moreover, Salmonella is contagious. Make sure you are thoroughly washing your hands after using the bathroom, and go ahead and call out of work if you feel even a little unwell.