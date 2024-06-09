Salmonella Concerns Prompt The Recall Of More Than 830,000 Cream Cheese Items

An ongoing, widespread recall concerning cream cheese spreads, first reported by the FDA with an initiation date of May 3, now cover 836,721 units of affected products. The concern is potential Salmonella contamination in numerous spreads produced by Schreiber Foods of Green Bay, Wisconsin and sold by major retailers under differing brand names. Retailers and brands impacted by the recall include Kroger, Aldi, Hy Vee, Piggly Wiggly, Duncan, Dutch Farms, Happy Farms, Schnuck, Our Family, Fareway, Essential Everyday, and Schreiber Foods.

Though the recall originated in early May, the products have use-by, sell-by, or expiration dates reaching into August through October, 2024, raising concerns of affected products remaining in home refrigerators. The items, packaged under varying brand names, include 8-ounce containers of whipped, garden vegetable, strawberry, blueberry, and chive and onion cream cheese spreads. In addition, there's a 5-pound container of ranch garlic cream cheese and a variety tray with 8-ounce containers of chive onion, strawberry, and plain spreads.

The recalled products had a wide distribution across at least 19 U.S. states and one U.S. territory, including California, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as in Puerto Rico. Detailed information, including lot numbers, dates, UPC codes, and brand names, is available on the FDA list of Event Details.