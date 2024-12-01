5 Of The Worst Listeria Outbreaks In US History

When it comes to learning cooking basics, some of the most important lessons are those involving food safety. That includes everything from being familiar with proper cooking temperatures to knowing whether or not you should throw out that food that's possibly been in the fridge a little too long, but sometimes, the danger lurking in your food had nothing to do with you.

Food safety organizations like the U.S. Food & Drug Administration regularly issue recalls for products found to be contaminated with the pathogens that cause food poisoning, and while things like meat might come to mind first as being among the biggest offenders, nationwide recalls have also been issued for items like produce and even ice cream. In 2024, multiple ice cream brands were recalled for a listeria risk, and listeria is nothing to mess around with.

Listeria is a bacterial infection that can cause fever, chills, gastrointestinal distress, and in extreme cases, it can be deadly. Those most at risk for developing severe, life-threatening illnesses include those who are pregnant, newborn infants, anyone with a compromised immune system, and anyone over the age of 65. In late 2024, the U.S. found itself in the midst of a major outbreak, with around 10 million pounds of meat and poultry from BrucePac being recalled for listeria risk. Shockingly, that wasn't even one of the worst listeria outbreaks in U.S. history, so let's take a closer look at some of the deadliest.

