Peaches, Plums, And Nectarines Possibly Tainted With Listeria

On November 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that HMC Group Markeing, Inc. issued a voluntary recall of peaches, plums, and nectarines. The recall was announced after peaches from the company were linked to 11 cases of listeriosis, an illness caused by the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, also called listeria.

The recall applies to fruit sold between May 1 and November 15, 2022, and between May 1 and November 15, 2023, sold under the brand names HMC Farms and Signature Farms. While the fruit was distributed nationwide, none of the affected fruit is currently available in retail stores. The recalled fruit was sold both individually and packaged in boxes or bags. However, the recall only applies to conventionally grown fruit — organic fruit should be okay. Check the FDA's website for a complete list of the recalled products, including pictures of the PLU stickers and packaging.

It might seem odd to issue a recall for fresh fruit that was sold over a year ago, but there's a good reason. According to the report, listeria can survive for a long time, even after it has been frozen. There's concern that customers might still have some of the affected fruit stored in their freezers. If you think you may have eaten some of the affected fruit, monitor your health for symptoms of listeriosis and discard any fruit immediately. More information on listeriosis can be found on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website.