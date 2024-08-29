The Listeria Outbreak From Boar's Head Deli Meat Is The Worst In More Than 10 Years

The Boar's Head listeria outbreak had already been one of the biggest food stories of the year when it broke a few months ago, but now the situation has turned even more serious as the death toll has risen to the highest for a listeria outbreak in over a decade. The bacteria outbreak first started in May of this year, with Boar's Head officially recalling more than 7 million pounds of deli meat in July after the issue was discovered. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) listed 71 different products affected by the recall, which were sold under both the Boar's Head and Old Country brand names. At the time only two fatalities and a few dozen hospitalizations had been linked to the outbreak, but a recent update has raised the death toll to nine with 57 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). It is now the deadliest listeria outbreak since 13 people died from cases linked to tainted cantaloupe in 2011.

This is the second contamination recall for Boar's Head in as many years after another incident involving pre-packaged meats in 2023. The bacteria was first discovered in Boar's Head liverwurst, but has expanded to include a wide variety of sliced meats including bologna, salami, and ham. The full list of recalled items and images of the labels for the potentially contaminated products can be found on the USDA website. The recalled products were all manufactured in Boar's Head's Jarratt, Virginia plant.