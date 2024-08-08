Here's What Each Food Recall Class Means For Your Safety

If you've been concerned about the recent recall of Palmer Candy products and other major food recalls, you may have stumbled upon some confusing terminology. In May of 2024, the Food & Drug Administration issued a recall for a number of Palmer products that were sold at Walmart, HyVee, Target, Dollar General, and other retailers in 17 states for potential contamination with Salmonella and risk of infection. The potential contamination came from a liquid coating supplier that had provided a product for the white coating on some of Palmer's confections.

The products potentially contaminated include various snack mixes, coated pretzels, and cookies. The full list of products can be found on the FDA website. After this alert, Palmer suspended production while the company and FDA investigated the contamination. However on August 6, months after the initial recall in May, the FDA updated the recall to class I, the organization's highest level of alert.

If you've never heard of FDA recall classes before, you're not alone. A class is not always issued for each recall at first because it takes time to learn how serious the issue is. The FDA also does not usually issue public warnings for risk classes below I, as they represent a lower level of potential harm. Beyond class I, the FDA also issues class II and III recall levels for food and medical products. But what do those levels actually mean? And how worried should you be when you see them?