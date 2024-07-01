The Telltale Signs Of Botulism In Your Homemade Canned Goods

Botulism is an infection caused by a bacteria known as Clostridium botulinum. Improper home canning procedures are the most common cause of this foodborne illness, however, it's actually a rare occurrence, so if you're a home canner, don't panic. That said, it's important to be armed with information about botulism to prevent it and, of course, seek urgent intervention in case of infection.

Unfortunately, botulism doesn't present any obvious telltale signs in the contaminated food: There are no strange smells. The food doesn't taste peculiar, and it doesn't look weird in any way. But taking even one bite of this contaminated food can be deadly. The only way to ensure your food's safety is to follow the proper canning procedures, and the only way to tell your food is contaminated is if you start to feel symptoms. So, if you have doubts about any home-canned goods, it's better to err on the side of caution and discard them without tasting them. Other than that, if you notice any other signs of contamination, discard the food to avoid any other type of food poisoning (even if it may not be botulism). For example, leaking jars, bulging lids, moldy food, spurting or foaming of food on opening the jar, or strange odors are all common signs of spoilage.