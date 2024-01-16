FDA Issues Warning About Mexican Oysters Due To Norovirus Concerns

It's no secret that enjoying a platter of raw oysters comes with an element of risk, and in the most recent FDA recall, norovirus is rearing its ugly head to remind foodies why. A batch of raw oysters has just been recalled from restaurants and food retailers in California for potential norovirus contamination, particularly restaurants in San Diego and Los Angeles County. The oysters might have also been distributed to other states, according to an official report by the FDA.

The recall was issued after the California Department of Public Health notified the FDA of a norovirus outbreak in San Diego County on January 10. The Mexican Shellfish Authorities (which are a real thing) have launched an ongoing investigation that traced the outbreak to a specific lot of oysters that were harvested in Bahia Salina, Sonora, Mexico on December 18th or December 27th (the harvest date is printed on the product label). The affected oysters most likely would have been purchased from Sociedad Acuicola GolPac (MX 06 SP), and customers who have purchased them are instructed to dispose of them by throwing them in the garbage. Restaurants that purchased the recalled oysters should take extra sanitation measures to avoid cross-contamination of the norovirus onto other foods.

Since oysters are often eaten raw, pathogen-related outbreaks like these can be especially dangerous. The actual number of consumers who have become ill as a result of this outbreak is yet undetermined. The Bahia Salina growing area was closed for an indeterminate time on January 12.