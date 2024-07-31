Boar's Head Recalls 7 Million More Pounds Of Deli Meat Amid Listeria Outbreak

The expanded recall runs parallel to an increase in those infected with listeria nationwide. Two people have died as of July 30, while 33 have been hospitalized and 34 have gotten sick. In a statement about the recall updated on July 30, Boar's Head recommended that customers throw out any products that may have been affected, or return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund. The USDA also advised people who bought the items in question to clean their fridge, and anyone worried about the outbreak to get in touch with their healthcare provider.

While the listeria contamination was found in a liverwurst product, the seven million items taken off shelves now list ham, bologna, bacon, frankfurter, and sausage packages in a wide variety of flavors. While they include meats that were produced between May 10 and July 29, 2024, you'll want to check for sell by dates between July 29 and October 17, 2024 when going through your fridge. And although the outbreak has spread to 13 U.S. states in the eastern half of the country (with the most sick people in New York), the potentially contaminated items also made it to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama. So to play it safe, you may want to stay away from Boar's Head meats for the time being.