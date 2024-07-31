Boar's Head Recalls 7 Million More Pounds Of Deli Meat Amid Listeria Outbreak
Now that one source of the recent listeria outbreak has been identified as deli meat mega-brand Boar's Head, the company is expanding its recall to include seven million additional pounds of meat and poultry products. The original recall, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) posted on July 26, 2024, only covered 207,528 pounds of the brand's products. But on July 30, 2024, the USDA's updated announcement explained that 71 types of items will be snatched off shelves, including all of those produced at Boar's Head's Jarratt, Virginia facility.
What caused the massive increase in the recall? Initially, the problem was thought to lie with the company's liverwurst items, which may have been contaminated with listeria (a bit of déjà vu from 2023). But after further testing, the Maryland Department of Health and Baltimore City Health Department discovered a definitive positive connection between a Boar's Head selection from a retail store and the recent outbreak of deli meat-induced listeria across the country. As a result, the brand decided to expand its recall and stop producing ready-to-eat products at the Jarratt location, which include those sold under Boar's Head and Old Country labels.
The recalled items now include a variety of meats
The expanded recall runs parallel to an increase in those infected with listeria nationwide. Two people have died as of July 30, while 33 have been hospitalized and 34 have gotten sick. In a statement about the recall updated on July 30, Boar's Head recommended that customers throw out any products that may have been affected, or return them to the store where they bought them for a full refund. The USDA also advised people who bought the items in question to clean their fridge, and anyone worried about the outbreak to get in touch with their healthcare provider.
While the listeria contamination was found in a liverwurst product, the seven million items taken off shelves now list ham, bologna, bacon, frankfurter, and sausage packages in a wide variety of flavors. While they include meats that were produced between May 10 and July 29, 2024, you'll want to check for sell by dates between July 29 and October 17, 2024 when going through your fridge. And although the outbreak has spread to 13 U.S. states in the eastern half of the country (with the most sick people in New York), the potentially contaminated items also made it to the Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama. So to play it safe, you may want to stay away from Boar's Head meats for the time being.