Recalled Boar's Head Deli Meat Could Be Connected To Listeria Infections
Following reports that deli meat could be linked to a recent Listeria outbreak across the United States, Boar's Head has issued a recall for over 207,000 pounds of meat products. According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, Boar's Head brand liverwurst could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria responsible for causing listeriosis infections. As such, the company is recalling its Strassburger Brand liverwurst, along with multiple other ready-to-eat deli meats that were produced on the same day, and may have had contact with the bacteria. Among the full list of Boar's Head products being recalled are varieties of bologna, bacon, beef salami, Virginia ham, and Italian Cappy style ham.
The current wave of Listeria infections has spread to 13 states, and has left two dead and 33 hospitalized as of July 26. Per an investigation by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 96% of the ill-stricken individuals who were interviewed said that they ate deli meat before becoming sick, and 57% reported eating sliced liverwurst. While only seven interviewed patients named Boar's Head brand specifically, cross-contamination could easily occur at deli counters.
Health authorities are advising consumers to avoid the recalled products, and suggest thoroughly cleaning refrigerators and any surfaces the recalled deli meat may have been in contact with if they had some in their home. Individuals at high risk for listeriosis, including pregnant women and the elderly, are also being advised to heat up any sort of deli meat before eating.
There has been multiple Listeria outbreaks in 2024
Listeriosis is a foodborne illness that can cause intestinal issues, muscle aches, fever, and fatigue, among other symptoms. Though many people can contract Listeria bacteria without becoming seriously ill, folks who are pregnant, have a weakened immune system, newborns, and those over the age of 65 are at increased risk for more severe cases, which can even lead to death.
Indeed, there have been a number of fatalities linked to recent Listeria outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada. Contaminated cotija cheese, which prompted a widespread cheese recall affecting Trader Joe's items in January and February of this year, was linked to two deaths in California and Texas, while a Listeria outbreak in plant-based milks from Silk and Great Value brands is considered to be connected to two fatalities in Canada. Other food items that have been recalled in relation to Listeria monocytogenes in 2024 alone include Al Safa chicken products, BrightFarms spinach and salad kits, and a number of ice cream products manufactured by Totally Cool brands. Fortunately, no deaths were reported in relation to those cases.
Boar's Head itself was involved in a Listeria-related recall in January 2023, when the bacteria was found at a facility where some of its products were processed. During that event, the brand's ready-to-eat charcuterie meats were believed to be compromised, leading to a recall of 53,000 pounds of meat produced by Boar's Head and other brands.