Trader Joe's Products Pulled From Shelves Amid Ongoing Cheese Recall

Check your fridge Trader Joe's fans, because the popular grocery chain is issuing a recall of four products that contain Cotija cheese. The announcement is connected to a larger recall of products containing Cotija cheese, queso fresco, and other dairy products from Rizo-López Foods, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), have been connected to an outbreak of Listeria. So far, the outbreak has been traced across 11 states and has resulted in 23 hospitalizations and two deaths.

The larger recall was issued by Rizo-López Foods just two days ago on February 6, 2024, so the investigation is still ongoing. Trader Joe's announcement says the possibly contaminated cheese was used in four Mexican products. They are the Chicken Enchiladas Verde (with a SKU of 58292), Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420), the Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768), and Southwest Salad (SKU 56077).

The company says that anyone who has these products should throw them out or return them to a local Trader Joe's store for a full refund. The CDC also recommends that if you have recalled products in your possession, you should clean any refrigerators, surfaces, or containers that they may have contacted because Listeria can survive in cold environments. Trader Joe's says anyone with questions can contact the company's customer relations department at (626) 599-3817 or by email through its website.