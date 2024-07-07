Over 2,000 Pounds Of Chicken Products Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

Listeria concerns in the food industry are nothing new, but they generate well-deserved anxiety over the potentially serious effects of contamination. That includes a new recall over frozen chicken products sold by Al Safa USA, imported from Canada on two dates in June 2024. At least 2000 pounds of chicken have been recalled due to potential Listeria contamination, according to a notice issued by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The two products subject to recall are specific frozen, ready-to-eat versions of the company's chicken patty kebabs.

The frozen kebab patties were produced on June 5 and imported into the U.S. on June 13 and 21. One item is the Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Chicken Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Chicken Patty Kebab. The package weighs 12.1 ounces and has a sticker that includes the text "NOV 30 25" and "0605404." The other product is the Al Safa Halal Fully Cooked Chicken Chapli Kebab Seasoned Chicken Patty, which clocks in at 14.11 ounces. It has a sticker featuring the text "NOV 30 25" and "0605416."

Both recalled products have a Canadian inspection mark displaying the number 866. Though Al Safa USA offers multiple frozen chicken products, the current recall applies only to the two products with the specified packaging and dates. Al Safa products not subject to recall include a full line of ready-to-eat, deli, and ready-to-cook lines of chicken, beef, lamb, veal, turkey, frankfurters, and vegetarian frozen foods.