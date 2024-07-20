Listeria Outbreak Tied To Silk And Great Value Beverages Leaves 2 Dead In Canada

An apparent Listeria outbreak linked to Silk and Great Value brands' plant-based milk has sparked public health concerns in Canada. According to reports, 12 people became ill with a listeriosis infection linked to the contaminated products between August 2023 and July 2024. As of this week, two of those patients have unfortunately died from the infection, while nine others have been hospitalized.

The products considered to be at risk of contamination include certain batches of almond, oat, coconut, and cashew milks sold under the Silk brand, as well as Great Value's almond milks, including the sweetened, unsweetened, and vanilla-flavored varieties. Canadian health officials have officially issued a recall for the affected items, a full list of which can be found on the government's website. Canada's Public Health Agency has advised that individuals at higher risk of severe listeriosis, including the pregnant, elderly, and immunocompromised, avoid the potentially contaminated products.

In a statement released by Silk's parent company, Danone Canada, president Frédéric Guichard expressed his "most sincere sympathies" for the affected individuals and their loved ones, calling the news of deaths and illnesses "devastating." He assured customers that the company was working closely with health authorities to investigate the purported outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in its products. "Food safety, quality, and the health of our consumers are, and will always be, at the core of everything we do," Guichard said, adding that the company would provide more information as it became available.