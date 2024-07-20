Listeria Outbreak Tied To Silk And Great Value Beverages Leaves 2 Dead In Canada
An apparent Listeria outbreak linked to Silk and Great Value brands' plant-based milk has sparked public health concerns in Canada. According to reports, 12 people became ill with a listeriosis infection linked to the contaminated products between August 2023 and July 2024. As of this week, two of those patients have unfortunately died from the infection, while nine others have been hospitalized.
The products considered to be at risk of contamination include certain batches of almond, oat, coconut, and cashew milks sold under the Silk brand, as well as Great Value's almond milks, including the sweetened, unsweetened, and vanilla-flavored varieties. Canadian health officials have officially issued a recall for the affected items, a full list of which can be found on the government's website. Canada's Public Health Agency has advised that individuals at higher risk of severe listeriosis, including the pregnant, elderly, and immunocompromised, avoid the potentially contaminated products.
In a statement released by Silk's parent company, Danone Canada, president Frédéric Guichard expressed his "most sincere sympathies" for the affected individuals and their loved ones, calling the news of deaths and illnesses "devastating." He assured customers that the company was working closely with health authorities to investigate the purported outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes in its products. "Food safety, quality, and the health of our consumers are, and will always be, at the core of everything we do," Guichard said, adding that the company would provide more information as it became available.
There have been several Listeria outbreaks in the US this year
Listeria monocytogenes bacteria have been known to contaminate a wide array of foods, in clouding ready-to-eat meats, dairy products, and produce. It can also affect leftovers, making them dangerous to eat when stored for too long or not properly reheated. If consumed, the bacteria can cause listeriosis, a serious food-borne illness that causes symptoms ranging from fever, chills, muscle aches and tiredness, to vomiting, diarrhea, and even seizures. In severe cases, infection with Listeria can lead to loss of pregnancy or even death.
The news of contamination in Canada's plant-based milk comes following several other recent Listeria outbreaks in the United States. In 2024 alone, BrightFarms spinach and salad kits were recalled for Listeria concerns, as well as numerous ice cream products sold by Totally Cool Inc.'s brands, including Hershey's, Friendly's, and Jeni's. As recently as July 19, the CDC announced an investigation into deli meats that may be causing listeria infections across the country.
Earlier this month, over 2,000 pounds of chicken products sold under the Al Safa label were recalled in the U.S. due to contamination risk, though there had not been any reported illnesses linked to the items at the time. It is worth noting, however, that those products were in fact imported from Canada. Health authorities have not made any public statements connecting that recall to the one of the non-dairy milks, but it could point to a more widespread issue in regards to food manufacturing.