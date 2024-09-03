Taco Bell's Baja Blast Gelato Is Finally Available Nationwide. Here's How To Get It

Baja Blast lovers, your time is now, because Taco Bell is celebrating the iconic drink's 20th anniversary this year, and one of the best promotions of the celebration is about to drop. Taco Bell may be known for its seemingly endless well of unique takes on Tex-Mex cooking like the Crunchwrap Supreme, but somewhat ironically its most enduring product is probably the indescribable, vaguely citrus-flavored Mountain Dew Baja Blast. Released back in 2004, it has survived every round of Taco Bell menu cuts and expansions to become one of the most beloved items at the chain, and possibly the most loved flavor of Mountain Dew. Along the way it has been turned into a hard soda, and even Baja Blast-flavored Doritos. So, for the 20th anniversary, or "BAJAVERSARY" as Taco Bell is calling it, all kinds of Baja Blast promotions are brewing, and one of the most anticipated is gelato.

Launching on September 3, Taco Bell's Baja Blast Gelato will be available for a limited time, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. The gelato was initially tested back in 2023 to a limited audience, and this marks the first nationwide release of the flavor. If you want to score an order of Baja Blast Gelato you need to be on the Taco Bell rewards app and you need to be quick. The gelato is only available to Taco Bell rewards members and must be ordered through the app, at a limit of four per person.