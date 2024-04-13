Doritos Launches New Baja Blast-Inspired Chips

In a move that seems destined to break the internet — at least the food industry internet — Mountain Dew and Frito-Lay, two companies that know a thing or two about stunt marketing, have announced the launch of a new flavor of Doritos inspired by the soft drink Baja Blast. In case you haven't been in a Taco Bell in the last two decades, Baja Blast is a custom "tropical lime" flavored Mountain Dew variant that was exclusive to the restaurant until this year, when it hit grocery store shelves to celebrate its big 20th anniversary.

That's also the impetus behind Frito-Lay's newest offering, Doritos Baja Fiery Mango. As one might surmise from the name, the corn chips aren't a one-to-one facsimile of the soft drink's flavor. Rather, the taste and general feel of Baja Blast was the jumping-off point for creating a chip that remains true to the Doritos brand while capturing some of the energy of Taco Bell's signature beverage.

In addition to being dusted with Baja Blast's tropical lime essence, sweet mango is paired with the heat of habanero peppers for the chips, a nod to a classic flavor combination that is found on menus (and makes for a killer hot sauce). The chips will hit select stores on April 14, 2024, followed by a nationwide rollout on April 28, but get them while they're here because this is a limited run for what Mountain Dew is calling the "Bajaversary."