What Is The Actual Flavor Of Mountain Dew's Famous Baja Blast?

It's fruity, forbidden, and fizzy. With one sip of a Mountain Dew Baja Blast, you're inside the rip curl hanging 10. Or, maybe you're actually at the Taco Bell in Brooklyn at three in the morning. Either way, Baja Blast rocks, and it's always there for you. But, while fans love it, one question repeatedly tends to come up: What flavor is the neon teal ambrosia, actually?

Taco Bell's website says Baja Blast is "like drinking a real hurricane," so, not especially helpful. Some sources say Baja Blast is regular Mountain Dew spiked with lime. The official word comes from PepsiCo, which says it is a "cult favorite" with a "legendary Tropical Lime flavor," which would explain the tropical-beach-ideation-producing "Baja" in the drink's title. Per the lore, the flavor was originally designed to complement the chain's Mexican food menu. The "Baja" part is ostensibly named after Baja California, a Mexican state off of Cali's southern coast. (It's also the second-longest peninsula on planet Earth, but we digress.) The Baja title invokes surfer vibes, and the lime part makes it a summery refresher.

Our final answer is that Baja Blast is hint of lime Mtn Dew, which definitely pairs well with T-Bell's zingy cuisine. Still, that descriptor feels reductive. Baja Blast has demonstrated the strength to stand on its own without the prop of recognizable brand ties — and it defies comparison to flavors that humans already recognize.