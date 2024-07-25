Taco Bell Is Celebrating 20 Years Of Baja Blast With A Limited Edition Stanley Tumbler
If you're a Baja Blast lover, you'll want to mark your calendar for the new holiday this month honoring your favorite tropical lime-flavored Mountain Dew soda. On July 29, 2024, Taco Bell and Mountain Dew are pairing up to celebrate 20 years of the electric teal-hued soft drink through multiple Bajaversary festivities, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. But while the 29th marks the official holiday, the brands are ringing it in all the way through September. First up on the list of exciting releases? A new vehicle with which to chug your Baja Blast in the form of a limited edition Stanley cup.
Stanley is one of the trendiest drinkware companies around at the moment, and a new limited edition tumbler is always cause for excitement. Contrary to the blindingly bright beverage, the Stanley comes in a classy white hue with a logo proclaiming the 20th Bajaversary in teal, making it (dare we say) cuter than the recent May 2024 Starbucks x Stanley release, which fans deemed ugly. The tumbler will debut on August 13 at 2 p.m. Pacific Standard Time through the Taco Bell app, so you'll have to be a rewards member to nab one. But if you're one of the lucky first 20 people to claim yours, you'll get the extra prize of free Baja Blast for one entire year.
A blast into Taco Bell's future desserts
Luckily, you don't have to wait until August to reap the sweet, tropical lime-flavored rewards. On the 20th Bajaversary itself (July 29, 2024), you can head to either participating Taco Bell stores or order on the app to get a free medium Baja Blast fountain drink or regular sized Baja Blast Freeze. And if you order Taco Bell using third party delivery in the month of August (which is a real possibility when you don't want to leave your house in the heat), you can include a free Baja Blast drink or Freeze in your order from participating locations. You can also get a medium Baja Blast drink or regular Freeze for just $1 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. every day. And if you're still craving the neon treat in September, you'll even be able to enjoy it in dessert form.
September 3, 2024, marks the launch of Baja Blast Gelato for rewards members ordering through the app. The frozen dessert originally debuted for around two weeks in August 2023 at a Taco Bell location in Irvine, California, but it is now back — this time nationwide — for a limited time. The chain claims that the creamy, cool flavor makes the perfect complement to many of its cheesy, spicy menu items (perhaps including those topped with Taco Bell's Baja Blast-flavored hot sauce, which was released in 2023). And if you end up loving the new limey dessert, stick around for the Baja Blast Pie that will be introduced later this year, which is said to serve a luscious balance of creamy and tropical notes.