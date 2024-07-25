Taco Bell Is Celebrating 20 Years Of Baja Blast With A Limited Edition Stanley Tumbler

If you're a Baja Blast lover, you'll want to mark your calendar for the new holiday this month honoring your favorite tropical lime-flavored Mountain Dew soda. On July 29, 2024, Taco Bell and Mountain Dew are pairing up to celebrate 20 years of the electric teal-hued soft drink through multiple Bajaversary festivities, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. But while the 29th marks the official holiday, the brands are ringing it in all the way through September. First up on the list of exciting releases? A new vehicle with which to chug your Baja Blast in the form of a limited edition Stanley cup.

Stanley is one of the trendiest drinkware companies around at the moment, and a new limited edition tumbler is always cause for excitement. Contrary to the blindingly bright beverage, the Stanley comes in a classy white hue with a logo proclaiming the 20th Bajaversary in teal, making it (dare we say) cuter than the recent May 2024 Starbucks x Stanley release, which fans deemed ugly. The tumbler will debut on August 13 at 2 p.m. Pacific Standard Time through the Taco Bell app, so you'll have to be a rewards member to nab one. But if you're one of the lucky first 20 people to claim yours, you'll get the extra prize of free Baja Blast for one entire year.