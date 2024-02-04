What You Need To Know About The It Girl Stanley Tumbler Everyone Wants Right Now

Stanley's products are known for being robust. They're essentially made from steel, so they aren't prone to shattering like other vacuum-insulated products that may use glass or plastic in their construction. As a result, people can keep a Stanley flask or tumbler for years, not take particularly good care of it, and still be left with something that functions perfectly well. In many cases, dropping or knocking one of the company's vessels against something will just result in some cosmetic scuffs, dents, or scratches.

A Stanley tumbler's durability was pushed to the extremes in 2023 when a fire tore through Danielle Marie Lettering's vehicle. Pretty much everything inside the car was destroyed, aside from a copper-colored Stanley tumbler. Not only did the Tumbler emerge from the fire intact, but it also continued to do its job as the blaze tore around it. Lettering's TikTok video after the fire showed that ice was still present inside the tumbler, despite everything that had happened.

Stanley was obviously pleased with the publicity that came with Lettering's TikTok video, as company president Terrance Riley quickly reached out offering to send her some products and replace the vehicle that was lost in the fire. Curiously enough, despite the survival, fire is one of the events that will void Stanley's lifetime warranty on its steel products.