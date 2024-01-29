Stanley Admits Its Cups Contain Lead But Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry

From beauty bloggers to carpenters on the job site, it seems like modern consumers either already have a Stanley cup in their hands or are reaching for one. But a series of viral TikTok videos show owners swabbing their Stanley cups with home lead testing kits and finding positive test results. (Yikes.) Rest assured, Stanley has an explanation. Lead is part of the effective vacuum insulation that has made Stanley cups so famous and acclaimed, but it isn't likely to contaminate your ice-cold (or piping-hot) bevy.

Why? Per Stanley's construction, that utilitarian lead is contained under a durable layer of stainless steel at the base of the cups. This layer is inaccessible and out of reach, which protects consumers from direct lead exposure. The cup must be heavily damaged to pose any kind of risk — which, as a Stanley spokesperson told the news outlet Today, is rare, but ultimately possible. In such a case, the cup would qualify for a free replacement under Stanley's lifetime warranty.

But, as the World Health Organization notes, "There is no level of exposure to lead that is known to be without harmful effects." It's no secret that lead exposure — which is totally preventable in modern times — isn't something to be taken lightly. You might expect it from those antique lead crystal glasses sitting in your curio cabinet, but what about from the brand new Stanley cup you just shelled out $45 for at Target?