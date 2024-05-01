The Upcoming Starbucks X Stanley Release Is Already Being Called Ugly By Fans

The online mania for Starbucks and Stanley collaborations seemed to be going strong for well over a year, but the international coffee chain may be on the verge of their first stumble with the popular cups if early reactions to leaked images are any indication. The Stanley tumbler trend has produced one of the biggest products of the TikTok age, with online influencers touting the brand and showing off their collections.

The wave of popularity has really taken off in the past few years, as social media hype has led to a snowball effect that makes every new release seem bigger and more essential than the last. Throw Starbucks into the mix and you've had the recipe for a true viral sensation, with fans lining up overnight and storming stores to get their hands on the coveted cups. But the rumored next collaboration after the recent Starbucks x Stanley sky blue tumbler has made its way online, and for once people are less than enthusiastic.

Pictures of an upcoming tumbler release have made it onto TikTok and Reddit, and the thread on the Starbucks Reddit page kind of says it all, with the original post simply noting: "Why is it kinda ugly?" The new Starbucks x Stanley tumbler is rumored to be coming out on May 7, 2024, and the color scheme is a metallic rainbowy mix of yellow and pink. While a few TikTok commenters seemed to like the color, the top comment sums up the consensus by saying that they "think the Stanley hype is slowing waaaay down."