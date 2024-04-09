Starbucks Launches A New Sky Blue Stanley Cup And Lavender Lemonade

The Stanley Cup craze isn't over quite yet. After the Starbucks x Stanley pink cup became an instant hit at Target in March of 2024, the coffee chain and cup company are dropping yet another collaboration. And along with the new Stanley color, Starbucks is also releasing a lavender-flavored lemonade you can pour inside it. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, the drop is coming just in time for Mother's Day, with pastels and florals galore to celebrate the May 12 holiday and springtime.

The release, which confirms a Starbucks menu leak that teased lavender drinks and a pastel Stanley Cup for spring 2024, features a sky blue Stanley Quencher and the chain's new Lemonade with Lavender Powder. The 40-ounce cup joins the ranks of other beverage containers in Starbucks' new Mother's Day drinkware collection, which includes a purple prism cold cup, a yellow prism tumbler, an exotic floral mug, and a flower-themed cold cup.

As for the new lavender lemonade powder, the drink addition is caffeine-free with the subtle taste of the herbaceous flower. It comes as the chain's second lavender-centered release of the year, following the Starbucks Lavender Oatmilk Chill that came out earlier in 2024. To try the new drinks at a discount, you can play Starbucks' online "Spring It On Scavenger Hunt" to win a half-off coupon from April 9 until April 13.