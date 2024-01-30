Starbucks Menu Leak Teases Lavender Drinks And A Pastel Stanley Cup For Spring 2024

Starbucks fans may be stuck in the winter doldrums like the rest of us, but they have plenty of reasons to be excited for spring. Instagram user @markie_devo recently leaked some of the drinks featured on the coffee chain's upcoming seasonal menu, and lavender is the order of the day. The floral herb is featured in an Oatmilk Matcha, a Frappuccino, and an Oatmilk Latte. What's more, Starbucks will also be rolling out new food items and merch, including a powder blue Stanley tumbler. Though no official word is out on the release, it is speculated to debut on March 7, 2024.

The use of lavender is a clear nod to the blooms that make spring so hopeful and pleasant after a long winter. Lavender also happens to pair well with coffee. The Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte — which is also available hot — features Starbucks' blonde espresso, oatmilk, ice, and "the sweet subtly floral notes [of] lavender," which the post notes "come together for a latte with a springtime twist.” If coffee isn't your jam, the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha has matcha green tea blended with oatmilk over ice and is topped with sweet lavender cream cold foam. And the Lavender Crème Frappuccino features lavender and vanilla syrup, milk, and ice blended and topped with whipped cream.