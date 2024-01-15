Tapioca Vs. Cassava Flour: What's The Difference?

Flour is no longer a one-size-fits-all ingredient, with the standard all-purpose white version sharing supermarket shelf space with whole wheat, semolina, self-rising, unbleached, baking and cake flours, and more. And that's just counting the wheat-based ones. The choices expand to include flours made with different grains, such as rye and barley, and even venture outside the grain categories altogether. Cooking and baking get interesting, experimental, and surprisingly tasty when opening your kitchen to flours such as tapioca and cassava.

It's fascinating to note the fact that tapioca and cassava flour come from the very same cassava plant, leading to misconceptions about them having the same taste, texture, or application. Nothing could be further than the truth.

While both flours derive from cassava roots, tapioca flour is made only from the starch obtained from the root's pulp. Cassava flour, on the other hand, comes from the entire root. As you can imagine, those characteristics inform the results of whatever recipe they enter.