Starbucks Drops A New, Caffeine-Free Lavender Oat Milk Iced Drink

Lavender seems to be the favored flavor of the season over at Starbucks this spring. We already shared the news of the coffee chain's launch of new caffeinated lavender drinks for its spring 2024 lineup in early March, and now Starbucks is offering a caffeine-free twist on the floral beverage. In an Instagram post, the company officially announced its latest innovation, the Lavender Oatmilk Chill, which is available for a limited time only in the United States and Canada.

By showcasing hints of lavender mixed with creamy oat milk, this purple-hued beverage is both floral and sweet, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. The drink is concocted of lavender powder, ice, and a scoop of dragon fruit inclusion, just like the Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers you already know and love, making it a good spring-forward option if you prefer a fruity beverage. The floral mix is then hand-shaken with oat milk, leading us to guess that the Starbucks' Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso released in January was a hit with non-dairy consumers who may be asking for more.