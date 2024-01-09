Review: Starbucks' New Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso Stands Out With Distinct Flavors

As the festive season concludes, the decorations come down, and holiday merchandise sells out, Starbucks transitions into the new year with a refreshed winter menu. Among the latest offerings is the Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, a shaken drink of oat milk, blonde espresso, hazelnut syrup, and ice. This addition complements the existing Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, providing espresso fans with another convenient choice.

Starbucks is also enhancing the customer experience by simplifying the use of personal tumblers and making it especially convenient for drive-thru and mobile app orders. Customers can now easily use their own cups by notifying the barista when ordering and presenting the cup at the window or in-store pick-up point. This environmentally friendly option comes with perks: a $0.10 discount and 25 bonus Starbucks stars. The Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, thoroughly mixed and without cold foam, is particularly well-suited for these tumblers, ensuring a consistent flavor from the first sip to the last.