8 Hacks You Need For Better Starbucks Lavender Drinks

Starbucks frequently offers seasonal flavors outside of its regular staples. This rotating menu keeps customers interested and draws new people through the doors with the promise of fun, tasty flavors. The spring 2024 Starbucks lavender lineup is one of these seasonal offerings — but some fans want the beverages to stick around all year round. These drinks get their flavoring from lavender powder, which can be added to an array of caffeinated and noncaffeinated beverages, including an iced matcha with lavender cold foam, a lavender oat milk latte, and even a Frappuccino.

As a Starbucks barista, I've experienced the change in seasons and the resulting change in drinks. Each year, I hoped for something floral, like lavender powder, but I was never lucky enough to see it when I donned the green apron all that time ago. But now, as a customer rather than a barista, I have fallen head over heels for the lavender drinks and their bold lavender flavor. Since the release of this powder, I've stumbled across a few hacks that will help make your lavender drinks even better.