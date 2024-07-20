11 Mtn Dew Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Mtn Dew has been tickling innards and sparking sugar rushes since the 1940s. It was initially invented in the Tennessee foothills by Barney and Ally Hartman – though not for the reasons you may think. The brothers weren't aiming to create a refreshing soda, but rather a lemon-lime mixer specifically for whiskey — which is perhaps the reason why the soda and bourbon remain a popular Appalachian cocktail even today. From there, a brand was born, dubbed "Mountain Dew" after a bygone slang term for moonshine and promoted with its gun-slingin', bottle-sippin' mascot Willy the Hillbilly. Eventually, the fizzy formula landed in the hands of Pepsi, who pulled it up from its bootstraps and burgeoned it into the rainbow-colored bevy of bottles we know today.

Known as one of the most controversial of soda pops, Mtn Dew — formerly known as Mountain Dew — has endured its fair share of bubbling ups and downs. A large reason for backlash was its prior inclusion of brominated vegetable oil — a potentially harmful substance that has since been axed from the ingredient list. The brand also receives heat for its astronomical sugar and caffeine levels. But, even so, the iconic soft drink obviously continues to appeal to the masses and is available at nearly every place serving Pepsi products.

Right now, the Dew-y lineup is as stacked as ever, filled with every neon color under the sun. And, I recently tried every flavor I could find to determine which iterations sparkle and which fizzle out.