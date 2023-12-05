Mountain Dew And Bourbon Is The Unexpected Duo That Shines In Appalachia

The marriage of Mountain Dew and Wild Turkey bourbon seems an unlikely alliance on so many levels. One is a sugary canned soda and the other is a renowned bourbon carrying the exclusive distinction of a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Whoever dared to pour them into the same glass must have been very brave or desperate for a cheap mixer, but there's more to that story.

First, the Mountain Dew name didn't originally refer to an early-morning dewy mist nostalgically settling in the Appalachian Mountains. It's a slang term for moonshine, a whiskey made from illegal distilling deep in the mountains, creekside hallows, and hidden bogs of the Deep South, including those in Tennessee and Kentucky. When two Tennessee siblings created their new Mountain Dew carbonated bottled soda in the 1940s, it was reportedly intended as a mixer for inexpensive bourbon whiskey. And that's just what it became.

Yet somehow, by 2017, the mixture was unfathomably trending as a craft cocktail with the moniker of Turkey Dew. If you think it got a fancy upgrade with added ingredients, think again. Some variations have emerged in other parts of the South, including North Carolina where it was known to include a dash of powdered orange-flavored Tang drink mix. But at its core, the concept drink in Appalachia still requires only two things: Mountain Dew soda and bourbon.