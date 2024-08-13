Nobu Adds New Orleans To Its Restaurant Empire, And We Got A First Look
The global restaurant empire that is Nobu is expanding with a new location, bringing its serious approach to refined dining to the Big Easy. Nobu New Orleans will open its doors within the Caesars Hotel and Casino on August 15, and Tasting Table got an exclusive sneak peek at the new restaurant.
Nobu, now in its 30th year, spans five continents with more than 50 locations, and it is hard to overstate its legacy. Nobu has helped shape modern Japanese fine dining and has enshrined itself as a symbol of opulence around the world. It's a place to see and be seen for everyone from enthusiastic foodies to Hollywood stars and business moguls.
Nobu has had a long partnership with Caesars Entertainment, and its Vegas property is well-regarded. But the choice to expand to New Orleans was one that VP of Marketing Kennedy Smith admitted to be a unique challenge since development began in 2019, given that New Orleans has a strong local culinary tradition that's rooted in so much history. It's a welcome challenge, though — the introduction of a restaurant like Nobu is part of an overall vision from Caesars and others to elevate the tourism experience in NOLA. As chef Nobu Matsuhisa told Tasting Table, "I am excited to bring Nobu to New Orleans, a city with such a rich culinary history and vibrant culture. Our menu will celebrate the local flavors and ingredients while staying true to the Nobu experience. I look forward to welcoming the local community and creating a unique dining experience that resonates with both residents and visitors alike."
Elevating New Orleans seafood culture, Nobu-style
My favorite parts of this meal were no doubt the unique offerings exclusive to Nobu New Orleans. The teams at both Caesars and Nobu expressed the importance of highlighting seasonal and regionally inspired offerings on the menu — a tall order in a place already known for its long-standing seafood culture — and the menu will likely continue to evolve as the chefs figure out the best way to combine the spirit of NOLA and Nobu.
The dish that impressed me the most was one that hasn't even made it to the permanent menu yet. It featured rare softshell crawfish, which are hand-picked by a local supplier, according to Nobu chef Thomas Buckley. The fish are tempura fried and served with watermelon marinated in amazu ponzu sauce, creating a perfect balance of sweet and salty with just the right crunch. Another highlight was crispy fried okra, another regional staple, garnished with serrano peppers and bonito flakes, with a spicy tosazu dipping sauce.
Playing on the Spanish influences in New Orleans, another experimental dish I was served featured local red shrimp in garlicky sake soy sauce, said to be a play on gambas al ajillo. And there will be more to come. Executive chef Abel Yacob told me that the restaurant is "looking to expand our menu to highlight the local seafood options with an oyster dish very soon."
Rounding out the dessert menu was what executive pastry chef Patricia Morton described as beignet-inspired sata andagi: fried dough filled with chocolate dulce de leche and served with Nutella gelato, passion fruit sauce, and caramelized pine nuts.
Nobu New Orleans provides the quintessential luxury dining experience
Nobu has established itself as the epitome of Japanese fine dining and showcasing the power of high-quality ingredients that speak for themselves through impeccable, minimalist, and intentional presentation. This approach is what continually cements Nobu as a timeless icon that is also somehow ahead of its time. And no matter which city or country you're in, a Nobu dining experience isn't complete without a taste of some of the quintessential menu classics.
The newest location delivered these with the same poise and precision you'd expect: delicately sliced yellowtail dotted with slivers of jalapeño in ponzu soy sauce, bite-sized squares of crispy sushi rice to be topped with creamy and spicy tuna, and miso-glazed black cod that melts in your mouth.
At its core, Nobu's luxury ingredients are what set it apart. It's apparent in all parts of the menu, from the rich toro (tuna belly) tartare served with a layer of caviar, to the A5 wagyu sold by the ounce and seared on hot stone once delivered to your table. The sushi course, which typically rounds out the meal before dessert comes, featured exquisite selections from prized locations, including uni from Hokkaido, freshwater eel, and Alaskan snow crab.
All these dishes and more are accompanied by Nobu's signature sake selection, a curated wine list, and hand-crafted specialty cocktails.
Octavia Bar, the next opening at Caesars New Orleans, is the perfect complement to Nobu
Despite being housed within a casino, the 7,100-square-foot restaurant maintains the upscale vibes you'd expect from Nobu, with dim lighting and dark interiors that help to spotlight the sushi chefs hard at work in the kitchen. It's a welcome respite from the bright, buzzing atmosphere just outside, and it fits well with the overall vibe Caesars envisions for the property, which is set to be complete with the hotel's opening at the end of the year — just in time for New Orleans to host the Super Bowl in 2025.
Adding to the lavish atmosphere that will welcome guests to the reimagined Caesars New Orleans Hotel and Casino is Octavia Bar. The cocktail lounge will open in October directly across the lobby from Nobu, and will surely serve as the perfect place to grab a pre-dinner cocktail or indulge in a nightcap (either before or after a night of gambling).
We got a preview of this massive space, which will serve as the crown jewel of the casino and were immediately impressed by the scope and intentionality. Octavia is a play on several interwoven themes — it's the name of Julius Caesar's daughter, as well as the female form for the Latin name for "eight," which also happens to be considered one of the luckiest numbers in Chinese culture. With marble tile, gold accents, and a show-stopping crystal chandelier towering above the eight entrances, Octavia Bar gives off Gilded Age vibes, allowing guests to take in everything happening at the casino from the comfort of a plush, elegant lounge.
The cocktail menu is diverse and ingredient-forward, featuring highly unique takes on a range of classic favorites, from a lemon meringue milk punch to a muffuletta martini. The one I'm most excited to try is the Paper Fortune Teller Sazerac, which allows guests to play with an actual nostalgic paper fortune teller to determine which twist on the Sazerac cocktail to try.