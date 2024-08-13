Nobu Adds New Orleans To Its Restaurant Empire, And We Got A First Look

The global restaurant empire that is Nobu is expanding with a new location, bringing its serious approach to refined dining to the Big Easy. Nobu New Orleans will open its doors within the Caesars Hotel and Casino on August 15, and Tasting Table got an exclusive sneak peek at the new restaurant.

Nobu, now in its 30th year, spans five continents with more than 50 locations, and it is hard to overstate its legacy. Nobu has helped shape modern Japanese fine dining and has enshrined itself as a symbol of opulence around the world. It's a place to see and be seen for everyone from enthusiastic foodies to Hollywood stars and business moguls.

Nobu has had a long partnership with Caesars Entertainment, and its Vegas property is well-regarded. But the choice to expand to New Orleans was one that VP of Marketing Kennedy Smith admitted to be a unique challenge since development began in 2019, given that New Orleans has a strong local culinary tradition that's rooted in so much history. It's a welcome challenge, though — the introduction of a restaurant like Nobu is part of an overall vision from Caesars and others to elevate the tourism experience in NOLA. As chef Nobu Matsuhisa told Tasting Table, "I am excited to bring Nobu to New Orleans, a city with such a rich culinary history and vibrant culture. Our menu will celebrate the local flavors and ingredients while staying true to the Nobu experience. I look forward to welcoming the local community and creating a unique dining experience that resonates with both residents and visitors alike."