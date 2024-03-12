How Nobu Matsuhisa Picks The Best Fish For Sushi - Exclusive

Of course, yellowfin isn't the only option out there. Matsuhisa also had tips for choosing the best toro, which is important, because this sushi fish is expensive — if you're shelling out big bucks for toro, you want to make sure it's really good. Toro is the fatty meat of a bluefin tuna. It's cut from the belly of the fish and comes in multiple grades, with Otoro being the richest in flavor and most expensive. Per Matsuhisa, the first thing you should check when presented with a piece of toro is the texture. "Good quality toro should have a soft and smooth texture. Should not feel too hard and it has to be soft, as well as be nice and fatty," he explains. Visual cues are almost as crucial: "Toro has a very distinct deep red color. The deeper the red the better the quality."

Now you know a bit about how to evaluate good-quality sushi fish, but the best fish in the world is nothing without great technique. As Matsuhisa put it, "How much rice and how much fish to use, how much pressure applied when making the sushi, all these things need to be taken into consideration." If you're serious about you're sushi game, you might have to try to take a class with Matsuhisa so you can learn from the master himself.

