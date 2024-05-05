Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Bill Banning 'Lab-Grown' Meat

Lab-grown meat is a long way from landing in retail grocery stores, but the state of Florida has preemptively banned its sale within state borders. With the flick of a pen, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the legislation into law on May 3, lessening the chance of cultivated meat products ever threatening Florida's thriving agricultural industry. Announcing the passage of SB 1084, DeSantis declared (via FOX 13 Tampa Bay), "Take your fake lab-grown meat elsewhere. We are not doing that in the State of Florida."

The lab-grown meat at the heart of this legislation refers to meat that's been cultivated from the cells of animals. It thus far takes place in a laboratory-style production facility, leading adversaries to call it names such as "Frankenstein meat," per NPR, and point out the as-yet-unknown health implications of cellular-based meat creation. They also accuse big business, big agriculture, and big food industries of trying to manipulate what's available for human consumption.

Cultivated meat advocates, on the other hand, point out advantages such as the ability to increase nutritional values, lower environmental impact, and decrease the spread of food-borne illnesses. Regardless of speculation, the realities are far from certain, and Florida is the first U.S. state to criminalize lab-grown meat, making it illegal to produce, distribute, or sell future products. Three additional states have bans or restrictions under consideration, including Arizona, Tennessee, and Alabama. This follows similar legislation in other countries, such as Italy's 2023 ban on lab-produced food, which also encountered divisive pushback.