McDonald's Launches $5 Meal Deal And 'Free Fries Friday'

Aside from the tech-takeover with A.I. drive-thru ordering systems, robotic kitchens, and drone delivery, it looks like the biggest fast food industry trend this year is affordability (at long last). In May, McDonald's teased potential plans to release a $5 value meal. Now, that day has finally arrived ... almost. Starting June 25, the $5 meal deal is hitting participating McDonald's locations nationwide, per an official press release. It includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a small fry, four-piece nugget, and small soft drink.

In anticipation of National French Fry Day, Mickey D's also announced plans to give away free fries of any size to McDonald's app users on July 13. But, the budget fry wave begins much sooner, and lasts through the end of 2024. Every Friday, McDonald's app users who spend at least $1 can get a free medium fry.

The past few months have seen more and more fast food giants dropping value meals, all modeled after the iconic, longstanding $5 Biggie Bag from Wendy's. At the end of May, Burger King brought back its $5 "Your Way" meal deal, which includes a choice between three sandwiches (Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr., or Bacon Cheeseburger) plus chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink. It isn't just traditional burger-and-fries fast food joints, either. Earlier this month, Starbucks hopped on the value train with its new $5 and $6 Pairings Menu. Although, whether or not this value-forward industry trend is here to stay remains to be seen.