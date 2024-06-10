Starbucks Enters The Value Meal Trend With $5 And $6 Pairing Menus

Budget-savvy Starbucks customers have something to look forward to starting on June 11, 2024, according to a press release shared with Tasting Table. The coffee chain will be introducing a new Pairings Menu, which amounts to a type of value meal where customers can pair their morning pick-me-up with a small bite to eat. There are two options available. The $5 option lets you choose any tall coffee or tea (iced or hot), which comes with a Butter Croissant on the side.

If you need something a little more filling than a croissant, the $6 option offers the same drink selections but pairs it with any savory breakfast sandwich. Starbucks offers several to choose from, including the Sausage, Cheddar, and Egg Sandwich and the Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, and Egg White Sandwich. Most people don't go to Starbucks for the food — except as an add-on for their drink — and the new Pairings Menu suggests that the company is aware of that fact.

Even though Starbucks isn't normally considered fast food, it's interesting to note that this is coming at the same time that Burger King is bringing back its $5 meal deal and McDonald's seems close to releasing its own $5 value meal option. Whether Starbucks is intentionally trying to compete with these fast food chains isn't entirely clear, but it's hard not to notice the similarities.