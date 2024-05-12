McDonald's Considers $5 Value Meal To Combat Traffic Woes

It's no secret that inflation fatigue has been coming for the drive-thru lane. Now, McDonald's is aiming to attract the customers it drove away during its revenue-tunnel-vision-haze of the past few years — and the chain might be dropping a $5 value meal soon. The proposed bundle would include bundles focused around a McChicken or McDouble entree, with a four-piece McNugget, fries, and a drink. Right now, these plans are in the discussion phase as the company seeks the approval of franchisees. The idea is anticipated to move into the production phase. According to Restaurant Business, McDonald's franchisees expect the deal to pass with a vote this week. The deal's exact length has not been specified, but the idea is currently under discussion as a limited-time-only promotion.

This value bundle might be modeled after Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag, which similarly offers a choice of sandwich plus four-piece nuggets, fries, and a drink. Although, Mickey D's is far from the only fast food chain employing a strategy of pushing value-centric concepts. Taco Bell has been championing consumer perception affordability, launching its new Cravings Value menu earlier this year with 10 items priced at $3 or less. That may be about all that folks are comfortable spending these days thanks to inflation.