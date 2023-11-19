Fast Food Prices Rose 29% In 4 Years, And Customer Traffic Is Slowing Down

"Wait," weary consumers ask, "isn't fast food supposed to be cheap?" (Lol sike.) Fast food prices have been rising even quicker this year than inflation. That paper-wrapped burger, box of nuggets, or carton of fries costs you 29% more in 2023 than in 2019.

According to some unappetizing figures shared at the recent Restaurant Finance and Development Conference, 52% of fast food customers reported feeling "sticker shock" after their last visit, via Restaurant Business. Fast food prices have risen by 6.2% over the past year — nearly 200% quicker than the rate of inflation and consistently outpacing prices in full-service restaurants (4.3%) and grocery stores (2.1%).

To illustrate how intense a 29% increase is, the same combo meal that would have cost you $8 in October 2019 will now set you back $10.32, before tip. Unsurprisingly, many consumers feel that hitting the fast food drive-thru line isn't worth it anymore, and volume is dropping. Customer traffic slowed by 2.5% industry-wide in October 2023, which comes on top of another traffic dip of 4.2% in September. It might seem confusing considering McDonald's, for instance, enjoyed an 8.1% increase in sales last quarter. However, the positive revenue trends were largely the result of price hikes. Actual fast food transactions are dwindling and don't show signs of picking up any time soon. The trend is hitting lower-income consumers especially hard, as fast food was (supposed to be) a cheaper option on which many households relied for reasonably priced meals.