California Raises Minimum Wage For Fast Food Workers To $20 Per Hour

Fast food workers have just scored one of the biggest victories in their history this week, as California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law a new bill that increases the fast food minimum wage to $20 per hour. The landmark bill raises the wages of fast food workers above the state's across-the-board minimum wage of $15.50 an hour, and comes after years of intense activism and pressure from workers and unions, which included 450 strikes since 2020. Addressing cheering fast food workers at an event in Los Angeles to celebrate the signing, Governor Newsom gave a simple and direct quote saying: "This is a big deal."

The law raising the fast food minimum wage will take effect on April 1, 2024. The $20 wage represents a big jump for workers, as California fast food employees currently make an average of $16.60 an hour, which is below the poverty line for a family of four. In addition to the increased wages, the bill also creates a fast food council, which is made up of representatives from both the fast food industry and labor. The council will have the power to increase the minimum wage in the future, as well as set standards for working conditions, which is similar to the "sectoral bargaining" for entire industries that is more common in Europe.