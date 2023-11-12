Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp Came Back To Bite It On The Tail

It turns out that endless shrimp is — believe it or not — just too much shrimp. In a way, Red Lobster conducted an interesting, on-the-pulse, drawn-out social experiment with its iconic Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion. Earlier this year in June, Red Lobster added endless shrimp to its permanent menu. Before, the promotion had periodically graced the restaurant chain as a limited-time offering during the fall. This time around, the goal was to stimulate foot traffic, and the shrimp strategy was successful. Year-over-year traffic increased by 4%, reports Restaurant Business, all thanks to a flat fee of $20 for all-you-can-eat shrimp.

But, if it seems like too good of a deal to be true, that's because it is. Red Lobster succeeded in drawing more foot traffic, but practically giving away pounds of shrimp ended up (surprise) costing the chain more money than it earned — as in more than $11 million in operating losses. The restaurant chain's overall economic performance is actually worse off now than before. The solution? Endless Shrimp is staying on the daily menu, but now it costs $25. (Shrimp fans can relax.)