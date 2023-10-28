Texas Roadhouse Is Continuing To Raise Its Prices

Maybe you're in it for the free peanuts. Or, maybe you're in it for the cactus blossom. Either way, if you're sitting down for dinner at Texas Roadhouse, we have some unappetizing news.

Providing a high-quality dine-in experience at a value-oriented price is the backbone of the Texas Roadhouse zeitgeist. It's largely to what the chain owes its consistently strong operational performance in 2022, even as other chains suffered. But, for the second time in six months, menu prices just went up. Back in April, prices rose by 2.2%. Now, inflation-weary customers should gear up to tack on an additional 2.7%.

During an earnings call on Thursday, CEO Jerry Morgan cited rising beef prices and state-mandated minimum wage increases as primary motivators for the price hike. Morgan expressed that he is acutely aware that the small window between these increases threatens to harm Texas Roadhouse's reputation as an affordable sit-down chain.

The past few years have been tough on the restaurant industry, and Texas Roadhouse is far from the only company to increase menu prices as a tactic for offsetting higher operating costs, inflation, the price of beef, and the labor shortage. For instance, Chipotle recently announced plans to hike prices for a fourth time in half as many years. Still, while these motivators are very real, it doesn't seem like Texas Roadhouse is suffering financially. The chain has already reported revenue of over $3.4 billion in 2023 alone, 15% better than last year.