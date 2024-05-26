Burger King Confirms Return Of $5 'Your Way Meal' Deal

As National Hamburger Day (May 28) approaches, Burger King (or as fans in Australia know it, Hungry Jack's) is coming to the literal and proverbial table with news for budget-conscious foodies. (And who isn't one these days?) On Thursday, Burger King announced that it will be releasing a $5 value meal. According to a company spokesperson, via Reuters, the chain has been planning to bring back the Your Way Meal since at least April. In similar fashion, Burger King's value meal follows what's shaping up to be the unofficial fast food value meal formula: a choice between three sandwiches (Whopper Jr., Chicken Jr., or Bacon Cheeseburger) plus chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink. It's a strikingly similar model to the items included in a Wendy's $5 Biggie Bag, which has been available every single day since its release in 2019, ostensibly pioneering the now-rapidly-growing fast food value meal sector.

Earlier this month, BK added two other new items to its menu, the cheesesteak-inspired Philly Royal Crispy Wrap and Philly Melt. It's perhaps thanks to strategic moves like these that the chain has reportedly seen heightened traffic even as some fast food competitors have felt the sting of dwindling visits due to enduring cost-of-living pressures. In a statement to USA Today, the company shared that "Burger King is accelerating its value offers after three quarters of leading the industry in value traffic."