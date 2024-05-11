Burger King Puts Its Own Twists On The Philly With New Melt And Wrap

Burger King is on the move, debuting new versions of former menu releases, including wraps and melts in new incarnations. This time, BK is tapping into an outside phenomenon, the consistently adored Philly cheesesteak sandwich. The chain now offers its own take on the regional East Coast deli favorite, created in 1930 by a hot dog vendor in Philadelphia. But Burger King has adapted the Philly persona and name to its own popular menu items, resulting in the new Philly Royal Crispy Wrap and the Philly Melt.

The Philly Royal Crispy Wrap joins the family of existing and previous wraps, which come in evolving versions such as the Classic, Spicy, Honey Mustard, and the most recent Fiery Buffalo Royal Crisp, released in February 2024. Though initially debuting in 2023 as limited-offerings, the Royal Crispy Wraps are now here to stay, all featuring fried white-meat chicken fillets wrapped in soft flour tortillas, joined by wrap-specific glazes, sauces, and accompaniments.

Now the fast food giant is marching forward with this latest belle of the royal ball, a crispy interpretation of the regional Philadelphia favorite. The new Philly wrap contains chicken along with Swiss cheese, fire-grilled peppers, onions, and Burger King's Royal Sauce. The ingredients are similar to those in a classic Philly cheesesteak but with crispy chicken instead of thinly sliced ribeye steak. The additional newly released Philly Melt follows a similar path.