15 Best Ways To Use Shaved Steak

If you're looking for a quick way to add flavor, nourishment, and convenience to your meals, look no further than shaved steak. It turns out that shaved steak is an ideal option for far more than just Philly cheesesteaks — it's delicious when added to a range of dishes and types of cuisines. Unlike a thicker cut of beef, shaved steak typically cooks in mere minutes, making it an optimal weeknight dinner option. Shaved steak stays tender and absorbs maximum flavor, making it a versatile option that can add depth to your food in minimal cooking time.

An added bonus is that when cooking shaved steak, a specific cut of beef isn't required. While ribeye is a superior option, skirt steak is an economical but still flavorful choice. You can either purchase steak pre-shaved or slice it yourself; if you go this route, briefly freeze your steak to make it easier to slice before using a well-sharpened knife. As for our suggestions, some already traditionally use shaved or thinly sliced steak, while others may not require steak or even a protein but would be enhanced by its addition.