The Beef Cuts To Reach For When Cooking Shaved Steak

It hasn't always been a common sight at supermarkets, but shaved steak is rightfully taking its place among the most popular ways to prepare beef. Shaved steak is exactly what it sounds like, think ribbons of beef that have been shaved down from a longer cut. In the U.S. it's most associated with a Philly cheesesteak, but many cuisines use it, especially East Asian preparations like Japanese shabu-shabu and Korean bulgogi. Shaved steak is great in stir-fries, soups, and sandwiches alike where its thinness helps to keep it tender and easily absorb flavor. There are quite a few options you have when picking out a cut for shaved steak. Ribeye and chuck are common pre-shaved options you can find, especially at Asian markets, but there is one other option I prefer even more, and that's skirt steak.

Now purists will tell you that's not the best option. For cheesesteaks especially, but also for hot pots and other meals, ribeye's mix of marbling and texture is considered superior, and I won't deny that. But ribeye is also expensive, and skirt steak is a close substitute that will probably cost you half as much money. As someone who makes weekday skirt steak stir fries like beef and broccoli a regular part of my dinner rotation, I wholeheartedly agree. The big reason is that the preparation of shaved steak actually negates a lot of the advantages of ribeye while fixing what makes skirt steak less desirable.