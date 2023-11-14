How To Thinly Shave Ribeye For A Deliciously Authentic Cheesesteak

A hot, fresh cheesesteak has many great qualities: The soft hoagie rolls, the gooey Provolone cheese (or cheese wiz), and the sweet peppers and onions. But the main event, of course, is the ribeye, which is the cut of beef traditionally used for cheesesteak. Not just any old hunk of steak will do here — in order to achieve that melt-in-your-mouth effect that comes from the meat cooking in its own fat, the ribeye needs to be sliced into thin, bite-sized pieces.

You'll want to get your steak down to ⅛ inch-thick slices, or just as thin as you can realistically cut them. While most cheesesteak shops have deli slicers that can easily achieve that for them, we typically don't have these devices in our own kitchens. So we're left with two options: Cutting the meat with a knife or with a food processor. Each one has its pros and cons. The former can be a little trickier to accomplish if you're not used to slicing meat so thin, but if done well, you'll get pretty, uniform ribbons of ribeye. The latter involves an easier technique, but you'll need an appliance and an attachment to get the job done.