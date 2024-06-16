McDonald's Is Removing Its Current AI Technology From More Than 100 Drive-Thrus

McDonald's hosts the largest fast food drive-thru system in the world, boasting over 27,000 drive-thru locations as of December 2023. To further expand its drive-thru dominance, the fast food giant entered into a partnership with IBM three years ago, making over 100 select McDonald's drive-thru lanes experimental ground for testing automated order-taking technology — and, judging by customer feedback, the tests have certainly been educational for the company.

In 2021, Mickey D's began replacing human drive-thru attendants with AI ordering systems. At first, the IBM-supplied AI inspired countless laugh-worthy TikToks depicting egregious issues in order accuracy. AI also proved successful in upselling customers to buy more items, making their orders more expensive, and still remains broadly more accessible to tech-trained Gen Z and Millennial customers than to older patrons. Even now, the technology is still very much in the development phase, but overall, the answer to the question "Is AI order-taking effective for speeding up operations and simplifying employee workload?" ended up being "It has the potential to be."

Now, McDonald's has just announced that it will be removing the IBM AI order-taking technology from the 100+ drive-thrus currently equipped with it no later than July 26. McDonald's isn't giving up on AI drive-thru ordering systems. It's just going to explore another lane (pun intended) to get there, ostensibly pursuing another partnership with a different company after ending its partnership with IBM.