Restaurant Tech Company Makes Its Drive-Thru AI More Independent

Late last year, Presto stirred up quite a bit of controversy when it was revealed that much of its AI system was actually dependent on human oversight. According to filings made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, around 70% of orders placed through Presto's drive-thru assistants have required a human touch to ensure accuracy, which they received primarily from remote workers in the Philippines, as reported by Bloomberg at the time.

But now, the company's interim CEO Gee Lefevre says that human interference is holding the AI back from reaching its full potential. "We're artificially repressing the efficiency of the AI, but also we're limiting its ability to learn because we're curtailing the edge cases," Lefevre recently told Restaurant Business Online. The publication reports that through the rollout of a Pure AI model, Presto plans to give the system more "freedom" in order to better enable learning — and alleviate some of the company's reported financial problems.

Nevertheless, Lefevre has no illusions about what that will likely mean for the drive-thru technology early on, expressing that the AI will "perform worse at first, but would improve quickly" as it becomes more independent. In that case, it sounds like restaurants participating in the rollout should prepare to field an uptick of customer complaints, and expect any order troubleshooting to be hoisted onto its own human employees until Presto's Pure AI works out its kinks.