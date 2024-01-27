Jersey Mike's Introduces AI Technology At 50 Of Its Restaurants

It's been an eventful year for all of us, including Jersey Mike's. Last year, the chain expanded to all 50 U.S. states, demonstrating proliferating sales figures even while other fast-casual chains have floundered post-pandemic and in the face of unwavering inflation. Now, the sandwich chain is staying at the head of the pack by keeping with the times, aka implementing a new A.I. ordering system in 50 locations.

The conversational voice assistant was created in collaboration with A.I. technology developer SoundHound, which is best known as a music recognition-slash-song identification app like Shazam. It has been trained to learn every sub on Jersey Mike's menu and it can take orders over the phone, even handling multiple orders at one time. Got any questions about menu items, specials, promotions, store opening times, parking, or allergens? The machine can answer 'em all.

According to an official press release from SoundHound shared Wednesday, the voice assistant allows customers can speak normally as they place phone orders. Keyvan Mohajer, SoundHound's CEO and co-founder, emphasized the importance of streamlining delivery and pick-up orders and how technology can play a pivotal role in achieving that for restaurants like Jersey Mike's.