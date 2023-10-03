Chipotle Testing A Robot To Speed Up Digital Orders For Bowls And Salads

We are entering a future where we will never be able to fully escape robots, and soon they are going to be making your Chipotle order too. Robots are already being tasked with delivery orders for fast food restaurants like Chick-Fil-A, but the actual making of the food has still mostly been left to humans. However, according to a press release sent to Tasting Table, that ends soon, as at least part of the preparation process at Chipotle is being outsourced to a new automated preparation system. Created in collaboration with the food service brand Hyphen, the "automated digital makeline," will be used to make burrito bowls and salads, while the preparation of standard burritos, tacos, and quesadillas will still be left to their human coworkers.

Like the line of ingredients your server normally picks from when constructing your Chipotle order, the new digital makeline operates on an assembly line system. Once orders are processed, bowls are passed under a series of dispensers, which dump a portion of each chosen ingredient into the bowl. The top of the makeline includes the same standard collection of salsa, beans, and cheese as a normal Chipotle prep area, so human workers can do their work simultaneously at the same station. The finished bowls are raised up to the end of the station, where they can be completed and boxed up by employees.